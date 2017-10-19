KSDK
First ‘unmanned' Southwest Boeing flight takes off from STL

Jimmy Bernhard, KSDK 9:28 AM. CDT October 19, 2017

ST. LOUIS - The first ‘unmanned’ Southwest flight on a Boeing 737 Max 8 flew from St. Louis to San Francisco.

The flight was ‘unmanned’ because the pilots and all the flight attendants were women!

Southwest Airlines tweeted about the all-female crew taking off from St. Louis Lambert International Airport Thursday evening.

 

