2 new St. Louis restaurants named best in the country

Michael Gallina, executive chef at Vicia. (Photo: Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Nixta and Vicia were named to Bon Appetit magazine's list of the 50 best new restaurants in the U.S.

Vicia, at the 4260 building in the Cortex innovation district, was cited for its "finest vegetables, grains, and meats known to Missouri," and Bon Appetit liked the "ambitious cooking that combines bold flavors" at Nixta, located at 1621 Tower Grove Ave. in Botanical Heights.

Michael and Tara Gallina opened Vicia at the $24 million facility in March. Ben Poremba's Nixta opened in November.

The 50 restaurants named to the list are finalists for Bon Appetit's annual Hot 10 issue that runs in September. Deputy editor Andrew Knowlton and special projects editor Julia Kramer ate more than 1,000 meals in 40 U.S. cities to curate its top 50 list, according to a release.

© 2017 KSDK-TV