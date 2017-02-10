Annual Hardee's Rise 'N Shine for Heat is today

ST. LOUIS - Forget the pop tarts and cereal, you can get breakfast for $1 as part of Hardee's Rise and Shine for Heat Up St. Louis today!

The annual fundraiser will be held in the greater St. Louis area in Missouri and Illinois on Friday, Feb. 10th.

For the 17th year, Hardee's will be selling sausage and egg biscuits for $1 during breakfast hours. All of the money raised goes to Heat Up St. Louis to help low income seniors and disabled with their heating bills.

MO/IL residents let's reach out to less fortunate neighbors Friday during Rise 'N Shine 4 @heatupstl! That $1 + plus tips keeps on the heat! pic.twitter.com/b1bnvbkdR7 — Heatupstlouis.org (@heatupstl) February 9, 2017

Volunteers will be helping collect donations in canisters at participating locations, and 100 percent of sales from Sausage ‘N Egg and Egg Biscuits sandwiches will be donated.

Hundreds will be helping with the event this morning including Five On Your Side’s Pat McGonigle, who will be at the Hardees on South Broadway.

Heat Up St. Louis helps qualified seniors, disabled, and low-income families who need help paying their utility bills.

Photos: 2016 Hardee’s ‘Rise ‘N Shine for Heat’ benefiting Heat Up St. Louis

(© 2017 KSDK)