Billionaire's photo launches soft drink in China

Warren Buffett will appear on Cherry Coke when the drink debuts in China. (Photo: Coca-Cola, Custom)

Here's an interesting way to launch a soft drink.

A picture of billionaire Warren Buffett is appearing on special edition cans of Cherry Coke as the soft drink goes on sale for the first time in China.

These are special-edition cans, according to coke, only available during the promotional period and while the supply lasts.

Cherry Coke has been sold in the U.S. since 1985.

But it just launched in mainland China last month.

And here's the Buffett connection: the billionaire says he drinks cherry coke daily and he also has a huge following in China.

