Cool down with Starbucks iced espresso BOGO deal

Did someone say buy-one-get-one-free Starbucks?

They sure did!

To celebrate the arrival of summer, Starbucks customers who purchase a grande iced espresso beverage at participating stores from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. can get a complimentary second iced espresso beverage of equal or lesser value.

This deal begins on June 27 and goes through July 2.

So whether you’re getting two for yourself or getting the second for a friend, Starbucks suggests you go outside of your regular routine and try some of their additional flavors that will “add a twist to your favorite summer beverage.”

Starbucks baristas suggest trying Starbucks Doubleshot on Ice, an Iced Caffé Americano, Iced Caramel Macchiato, Iced Soy Latte, or Iced White Chocolate Mocha.

For more information on this and other Starbucks deals, visit Starbucks’ website.

