KSDK
Close

Facebook names Pappy's best restaurant in MO

Facebook compiled a list of the most recommended restaurants in each state.

KSDK 10:22 AM. CDT August 01, 2017

ST. LOUIS - Missouri loves its barbecue.

While Kansas City gets most of the national attention, the best barbecue joint in the state is in St. Louis' backyard, according to Facebook.

Facebook compiled a list of the most recommended restaurants in each state. In Missouri, the title went to Pappy's Smokehouse. 

Lou Malnati's, which serves deep dish pizza in Chicago, won best restaurant in Illinois.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories