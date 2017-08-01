Facebook names Pappy's best restaurant in MO

ST. LOUIS - Missouri loves its barbecue.

While Kansas City gets most of the national attention, the best barbecue joint in the state is in St. Louis' backyard, according to Facebook.

Facebook compiled a list of the most recommended restaurants in each state. In Missouri, the title went to Pappy's Smokehouse.

Lou Malnati's, which serves deep dish pizza in Chicago, won best restaurant in Illinois.

© 2017 KSDK-TV