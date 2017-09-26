Frank's Food Picks: Chris' Pancake & Dining

(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

I have four things I am passionate about in life.

I am not great any of them but I am passionate about all of them: The Lord, family, sports and food. I would like to think they are in that order. However, sometimes, I'm not too sure.

I have food issues. Serious food issues.

I grew up in a big Italian family. All six kids, Mom and Dad worked at the family restaurant. Kemolls is now in its 90th year. My brother Mark has assured me that if television doesn't work out, I can always have my job back as a busboy.

Nobody poured water faster than I did.

I think about food often. At 11:00 am, I'm probably dreaming of a Ceaser Salmon salad or maybe a hot Salami at Gioia's Deli. When I am on the air at 6:25, I may be talking Cardinals baseball, but in the back of my mind I'm thinking about having a Veal Marsala in the Kemolls kitchen in a few minutes.

I love food. The sense of anticipation is almost as good as the meal.

In this first episode of Frank's Food Picks, I visit one of the great St. Louis breakfast spots and check out the Sicilian Omelet.





