National Frozen Yogurt Day: Menchie's offering buy one, get one free

Sure, it's a little chilly out, but it's never too cold for some froyo!

Monday is National Frozen Yogurt Day and Menchie's is celebrating by offering a buy one, get one free deal. The deal is good at all Menchie's locations Monday only.

Right now, some of Menchie's featured flavors include Hershey's Kisses and Blackberry Burst. They also have chocolate-covered strawberries as a special topping.

Click here to find your nearest Menchie's location, or you can find a list below.

Gravois Bluffs: 98 Gravois Bluffs Circle Drive - Suite A - Fenton, MO 63026

Heritage Place: 12587 Olive Blvd. - Creve Coeur, MO 63141

Laura K Center: 106 Laura K Drive - O'Fallon, MO 63366

Town and Country Crossing: 1122 Town & Country Crossing Drive - Town and Country, MO 63017

