O'Fallon pumpkin beer is back

O'Fallon Brewery's 2017 pumpkin seasonal beers (Photo: KSDK)

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO. - Halloween is still three months away, but that doesn't mean it's too early for a favorite fall treat.

O'Fallon pumpkin beer is already hitting grocery store shelves across the St. Louis metro area, and this year, there are a few new varieties to enjoy.

Monday, Show Me St. Louis's Dana Dean got her hands on one of this year's pumpkin sampler packs.

Yes, it's already that time of year for pumpkin beer. The pumpkin sampler pack from @ofallonbrewery is back! Look for it on store shelves as early as today. #pumpkinbeer A post shared by Dana Dean (@danadeanksdk) on Jul 31, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

This year's sampler pack features the O'Fallon's signature Pumpkin Beer, last year's Jack O' Latte, along with newcomers Saison de Citouille and Pumpkin Bread. The brewery has been brewing the pumpkin beer since mid-June to prepare for the release.

Absent from the variety pack are last season's Vanilla Pumpkin, Apple Cinnamon Pumpkin, and Peach Pumpkin. Vanilla pumpkin is available as a stand-alone six-back and it's also available on tap. Last year's pumpkin sampler packs sold out immediately.

O'Fallon Brewery is located at 45 Progress Parkway in Maryland Heights.

