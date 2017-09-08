One day only: Pumpkin spice original glaze at Krispy Kreme

Photo: Krispy Kreme

ST. LOUIS - It’s that time of the year again… Pumpkin spice everything!

For one day only on Sept. 8, Krispy Kreme is honoring autumn with the return of its popular pumpkin spice original glaze doughnut.

“As guests anticipate the crisp return of fall, we’re offering the taste of the season they’re craving – served fresh, the Krispy Kreme way,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “The Original Glazed doughnut is a delicious treat on its own. By adding the subtle flavor of pumpkin spice, our guests can enjoy a one-of-a-kind fall indulgence.”

