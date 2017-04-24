Panera greatly expanding delivery service

Panera is expanding its delivery service. Of course, we call it the St. Louis Bread Company here.

But you'll soon be able to have your order delivered right to your work or home.

The company plans to hire 10,000 new employees to make it happen. Thirty-five to 40 percent of cafes will offer the service by the end of the year.

Here are the details: delivery will be available for lunch and dinner, with a minimum $5 order, and a typical delivery fee of $3.

You'll also be able to track your order online, and see a photo of your delivery driver, as well as follow the progress of that driver on a map.

