Score a sweet deal on National Ice Cream Day

National Ice Cream Day is this Sunday, July 16, and restaurants in the St. Louis metro area will be celebrating! And there's no better time for ice cream than after a whole week of heat advisories. We've gathered up a list of some of the top deals and celebrations happening this weekend.
- A&W: Get a FREE regular shake with the purchase of an original bacon double cheeseburger
- Baskin Robbins: $2 off any Polar Pizza ice cream with the coupon code MINT, available until 7/31
- Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery: Giving away 50 t-shirts
- Cold Stone Creamery: Get two creations for the price of one when you join My Stone Cold Club
- Ices Plain & Fancy: Live music & surprises from noon until 4 p.m.
- Maggie Moo's: $2 off every $10 purchase in July
- Marble Slab Creamery: $2 off every $10 purchase in July
- McDonald's: Free vanilla cone if you redeem an offer on the McDonald's app
- PetSmart: Free doggie ice cream sundaes
- Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream: Ice cream specials, balloon art, and live music
- Steak 'n Shake: Printable coupons for BOGO free or $1 off milkshakes
- Wendy's: Classic vanilla or chocolate frosty for 50 cents until August 25
