Seoul Taco to add location

Seoul Taco's David Choi grills his way into the local food scene. (Photo: Custom)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Owner David Choi is taking his Korean-Mexican fusion concept to West County.

Seoul Taco will open at the 46 Four Seasons Shopping Center in Chesterfield later this fall, according to a release.

“I was born and raised in Chesterfield and am a proud graduate of Parkway Central High School,” Choi said in a statement. “Opening this store is a homecoming for me. I'm excited to get back to my roots and have Seoul Taco become a part of the Chesterfield community.”

More stories on the St. Louis Business Journal

It marks the fifth location for the restaurant, which maintains its flagship location at the Delmar Loop in University City as well as locations in Columbia, Missouri, and Champaign and Chicago in Illinois. Choi also has two food trucks.

Dierbergs owns the 46 Four Seasons shopping center, which was appraised for $9.2 million, St. Louis County records show.

St. Louis Business Journal