Shake Shack pop-up at Porano Pasta on Oct. 28

ST. LOUIS - Burger loves, rejoice!
In honor of Shake Shack’s arrival in the Central West End, they’re teaming up with Porano Pasta for a pop-up stop.
Shake Shack will serve up Shack classics plus a butterscotch frozen custard banana-oat cookie sandwich on Oct. 28 from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Porano Pasta is located at 634 Washington Avenue.
Shake Shack is expected to open by the end of the year at 32 North Euclid Avenue.
