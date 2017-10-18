KSDK
Close

Shake Shack pop-up at Porano Pasta on Oct. 28

More than a year and a half later, the shack still isn't open, and as you can see, there's a fair amount of construction to be done.

Ashley Cole , KSDK 8:35 AM. CDT October 18, 2017

ST. LOUIS - Burger loves, rejoice!

In honor of Shake Shack’s arrival in the Central West End, they’re teaming up with Porano Pasta for a pop-up stop.

Shake Shack will serve up Shack classics plus a butterscotch frozen custard banana-oat cookie sandwich on Oct. 28 from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Porano Pasta is located at 634 Washington Avenue.

Shake Shack is expected to open by the end of the year at 32 North Euclid Avenue.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories