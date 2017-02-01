KSDK
STL style pizza called 'gross' by Thrillist

A St. Louis favoite is getting a bad rap!

KSDK Staff , KSDK 8:13 AM. CST February 01, 2017

A St. Louis favorite is getting a bad rap.

Travel website Thrillist ranked the "grossest" foods people love in each state. In Missouri, they picked St. Louis style pizza!

The article described Imo's square beyond compare as having "aggressively spiced" sauce. It also says the provel cheese will "burn the roof of your mouth, then just sort of stay there."

If no one else wants it, I guess that means more for us!
 

