Sushi is art at Gari of Sushi in Tacoma, Wash.

Chef Kazu Kamada makes shikai maki - a mosaic roll - at Gari of Sushi in Tacoma.

Gari of Sushi in Tacoma serves some of the most colorful and creative Japanese cuisine in Washington State.

Chef and owner Kazu Kamada earned his sushi certification in Japan at the age of 17. More than 30 years later, he uses his imagination to blend flavors and colors into edible art.

One of his specialties is shikai maki - a square mosaic roll.

He’s also made sushi doughnuts, rice and egg omelettes that look like sleeping bears, rice Pokeballs, and sushi rolls that look like lips eating shrimp.

Not all of his creations are on the menu because they're time-consuming to prepare. Kamada is the only sushi chef at Gari of Sushi, serving lunch and dinner six days a week.

You can follow Gari of Sushi on Facebook and Instagram. They’re located in Tacoma’s Lincoln District on South 38th Street.

