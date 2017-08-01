Missouri's most recommended restaurant on Facebook is Pappy's Smokehouse in St. Louis. (Photo: SWLouis Photography, via USA Today)

ST. LOUIS - Recently, USA TODAY asked Facebook which restaurants get the most recommendations in each state.

While Kansas City gets most of the national attention, the best barbecue joint in the state is in St. Louis' backyard.

According to the list, Missouri’s most recommended restaurant is Pappy's Smokehouse in Midtown.

You can read USA TODAY’s full rankings here: https://usat.ly/2wiMlbZ

