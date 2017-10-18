UberEATS launches in St. Louis

Photo: ThinkStock

ST. LOUIS – Hungry? The popular food delivery service UberEATS is now available in St. Louis!

UberEATS is a free to download app offering food delivery in the St. Louis area seven days a week. The app lunched in partnership with over 50 local restaurants and ‘built specifically to make getting great food as easy as getting a ride.’

“The UberEATS app allows users to order food delivery whenever they get a craving, with menus available from over 50 restaurants in St. Louis,” said Avram Rampersaud, General Manager for UberEATS Missouri. “We’re thrilled to launch today in St. Louis to connect local residents and visitors with new, tasty options, add new earning opportunities for driver-partners and help local restaurant owners expand the reach of their business.”

Here’s how UberEATS works:

1. Download the free standalone UberEATS app for iOS or Android

2. Login with your Uber account

3. Find a restaurant you know and love, and pick what you want from their menu

4. Pay with your card on file

5. Watch as the order is picked up and delivered to you

The app launched at 7 a.m. Wednesday. You can also order by visiting UberEATS.com.

© 2017 KSDK-TV