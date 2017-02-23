Urban Chestnut Brewing Company (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Thanks to Anheuser-Busch, St. Louis has long been widely known as a beer city, but lately it's our craft brews that have been turning heads.

Urban Chestnut Brewing Company is in the running for USA Today's Readers' Choice Favorite Brewpub! It's one of 20 nominees in the category, and the winners are determined by popular vote.

Urban Chestnut is currently in 10th place, with Great Lakes Brewing Company in Cleveland leading the pack.

The 10Best website describes St. Louis as one of America's sudsiest cities, saying Urban Chestnut stands out for its fare such as warm pretzels, currywurst and crispy pork knuckle sandwiches that pair perfectly with its fresh beer selection.

You can vote for Urban Chestnut on USA Today's 10Best website.

(© 2017 KSDK)