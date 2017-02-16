Veggie Noodles recalled for possible Listeria contamination

AUSTIN, Texas – Veggie Noodle Co. is voluntarily recalling their 10.7 oz containers of Butternut Spirals due to a possible Listeria contamination.

The recalled products were sold in the refrigerated grocery section at Whole Foods, Target, and other retailers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Be on the lookout for Butternut Spirals packaged in a 10.7 oz clear plastic container with a UPC Code of 852287006059, and an ‘Enjoy By’ date of February 23, 2017.

Veggie Noodle Co. says products with other ‘Enjoy By’ dates are not affected by the recall.

Customers are urged not to consume the recalled Butternut Spirals and should discard the product, or return it to the store for a full refund.

There are currently no reported illnesses.

