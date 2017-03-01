Where to enjoy some of the best Lenten meals in STL

Seafood boil at Woodsmoke BBQ (Photo: KSDK)

Each year during Lent, KSDK offers our annual Fish Fry Guide to help you discover your neighborhood fish fries. But, if you're looking for great restaurants to grab fish or other options for Ash Wednesday, here are a few suggestions.

Peacemaker is in Benton Park and it's amazing. You can get lobster rolls, steamers and boils from one of my favorite chefs, Kevin Nashan, who also has Sidney Street Cafe. They offer lunch and dinner and their fish is flown in daily from the coast. Everything they serve is delicious. For more information go to peacemakerstl.com.

Maybe you like something a little more fiery. You'll find just that at Tani Sushi. They offer traditional and fusion-style sushi, 38 signature rolls like a dragon and a catepillar roll along with classic Japanese cuisine. Tani Sushi Bistro is in Clayton at 7726 Forsyth Boulevard. To place an order to go call 314-296-8069 or go online to tanisushi.com.

Edibles and Essentials is hosting a Lenten prix fixe for Ash Wednesday. It's $20 and it includes three courses-- the New Orleans style BBQ shrimp along with a green salad with Cajun buttermilk dressing and blackened red fish with crawfish butter and Creole rice and beans. They also serve fish n chips each day for $12. You'll find Edibles and Essentials on Hampton Avenue. They open at 11 for lunch.

A sort of unique way to enjoy fish during the Lenten season is at Woodsmoke BBQ. They do delicious seafood boils that are perfect for the whole family. Woodsmoke is located next to the Dierbergs in the Clarkson/Clayton Center in Ellisville. Reservations are required. They fill up quickly so write this number down and give them a call-- 314 249-9456. bbqwoodsmoke.com is the website for more information.

Another place serving up something unique for Lent is Hodak's. They are a St. Louis institution and have been around since 1962. Of course the place is legendary for it's fried chicken but they also offer frog legs. Hodak's Restaurant and Bar is on Gravois in Benton Park. They have a carry out window so you can give them a call at 314-776-7292 and place an order for pick-up. To see what else is cooking at Hodak's go to hodaks.com.



(© 2017 KSDK)