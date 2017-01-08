Globes weekend: Stars share fashion tips before the big show

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 04: TV personality Diana Madison, handbag and jewelry detail, attends the 2nd Annual Moet Moment Film Festival and Kick Off of Golden Globes Week at Doheny Room on January 4, 2017. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) (Photo: Emma McIntyre, 2017 Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS — On awards show weekends, stars always stop for tea.

On Saturday afternoon, Golden Globe nominees hit the annual BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at the Four Seasons, where a starry crowd of Brits and Americans sipped herbal brews, ate tiny cucumber sandwiches and attempted to gather themselves before Sunday’s big show.

And they needed a bit of chamomile. “It is unreal,” said This is Us star Chrissy Metz of her hectic weekend schedule, which included a whopping seven events. Still, the actress was feeling good, aside from a recent meniscus tear over the holidays. Thanks to a cortisone shot, “I feel ready for the world," she said, predicting on Sunday, "the adrenaline is going to be kicking in.”

So yes, this nominee will be walking the carpet. “Come hell or high water!” Metz grinned.

Inside the party, Moonlight star Mahershala Ali and La La Land’s Ryan Gosling hung out at the entrance, while Andrew Garfield and Justin Timberlake laughed and danced in a corner. Entering the soiree, Ron Howard and Bryce Dallas Howard held court with La La Land director Damien Chazelle.

Not everyone planned to party Saturday night away. Moonlight star (and Globes nominee) Naomie Harris shared her unusual relaxation strategy.

“I’m leaving this event to go a floatation tank,” she said. What exactly is that? It’s when you “lie in salt water that’s the same temperature as your body. Staying in there for an hour is like 10 hours of sleep," explained Harris. "So it resets your whole body. Never mind beauticians or what have you – I just go there.”

What other Sunday prep was left for the A-list crowd?

The Edge of Seventeen star Hailee Steinfeld said following “a bunch” of alterations made to her Globes dress, “the next time I will try the gown on will be minutes before I get in the car to go to the event. So that’s always exciting and nerve-wracking and overwhelming. But I have trust and a lot of faith that everything is going to work out pretty seamlessly.”

Metz, whose last stop of the night was the Paramount bash at Chateau Marmont (where Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant hung out), said she’d done a dry run of hair and makeup tests that morning. “I think I know which dress I’m choosing and I’m excited about it," she said. "I feel good in it, I feel comfortable. And that’s really the whole thing, right?"

Meanwhile, Octavia Spencer, whose film Hidden Figures hit theaters nationwide this weekend (she's Globes-nominated for her role), said she’s been getting a lot of positive feedback about movie, which focuses on African-American women who contributed to the NASA space race.

“I just check my Instagram (and) it's effusive, everyone feels the same way. It’s an empowering film – especially for young girls of all ethnicities. That’s what’s really wonderful," she said.