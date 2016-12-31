Gwyneth Paltrow on her bond with ex Chris Martin: He 'would take a bullet for me'

This Jan. 11, 2014, file photo shows Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin at the 3rd Annual Sean Penn & Friends Help Haiti Home Gala in Beverly Hills. (Photo: Colin Young-Wolff, Invision/AP) (Photo: Colin Young-Wolff, Invision/AP, Associated Press)

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin may have "consciously uncoupled" in 2014, but according to Paltrow, the two are still on the Up & Up.

In a feature for InStyle magazine, published Wednesday, the actress-turned-lifestyle guru opens up about her enduring bond with the Coldplay frontman, with whom she shares two children, 12-year-old Apple and 10-year-old Moses. "He’s at my house every single day. We have our own lives," says Paltrow, who is currently dating writer/producer Brad Falchuk, "but we still have our family life."

"And to this day, Chris would take a bullet for me," Paltrow adds, "even though I'm not his wife."

With Paltrow and Martin successfully co-parenting, the media entrepreneur says she has been able to throw herself into work with her lifestyle publication, Goop. "I’m like, this is my role," says Paltrow, who has fielded criticism for her experimental beauty and wellness practices.

"I’ve learned how the cycle works," she says. "It used to be that I would talk about something or write about it, and people would be like, 'What the (expletive) is she talking about? She’s a witch!' And then later on, it would sort of catch on. So now I just recognize it: OK, I’m going to talk about this, and people will think it’s weird, and that’s how it goes."

"I’m here to do this," she continues. "A friend told me, 'If you’re a trailblazer, you’re the first one through, and you get the cuts because you’re hacking the path.'"