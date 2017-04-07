Hair of the dog: 10 unique hangover cures from around the world

File photo (Photo: Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

If your National Beer Day plans included plenty of partying, you may start Saturday feeling less than your best. That’s where Amanda Burrill comes in. The host of the Travel Channel’s Web series Tales From the Hair of the Dog has tracked down hangover treatments from around the world.

“Mankind went through years of trial and error, and some of these cures rose to the top, no pun intended.” She shares some favorites with Larry Bleiberg for USA TODAY.

Menudo, Mexico

This down-home tripe soup is especially popular on Sunday mornings after a long night of carousing, says Burrill, who spent several years in San Diego with the military and has ordered more than her share.

It’s traditionally made with red chile, cilantro, hominy and chunks of beef, and has a distinctive, sometimes off-putting smell. You’ll often find it in traditional Mexican restaurants on both sides of the border.

“Menudo is one of those things that I’ll always taste but I won’t finish.” VisitMexico.com

Sheep’s head, Iceland

Although it might not sound appetizing, this dish, served in a terrine or jelly, has everything your body needs to recover from overindulging. Protein and bone broth are both quite restorative, Burrill says.

But it might be hard to keep down: “The texture is very odd. The taste is earthy and gamey.”

You can find the specialty in grocery stores or traditional restaurants. VisitIceland.com

Umeboshi, Japan

These small, pickled plums or apricots are sometimes eaten after a meal as a digestive and can help prevent nausea.

“There’s a sweetness to them, but they’re also sour. Anything that has a salt content is going to help restore electrolytes and regulate body fluids,” Burrill says.

Here at home, they’re found at Asian markets. www.jnto.go.jp

Ostrich egg omelet, South Africa

If you’re craving something to fill you up, you can’t do better than an omelet made from a 3-pound ostrich egg, the equivalent of two dozen chicken eggs.

“A hearty breakfast can calm the stomach and can hold the contents of the stomach down,” Burrill says. “It’s stuffing yourself with protein.” SouthAfrica.net

Haejangguk, South Korea

While this mild-broth noodle soup is one of the tamer hangover remedies, it may be a good choice. The dish is popular across a country known for alcohol consumption and can be found in Korean restaurants in many U.S. cities.

Often, versions are made with bean sprouts, which contain an amino acid related to brain function, Burrill says. “Being hung over can make your brain fuzzy.” english.visitkorea.or.kr

Balut, Philippines

Eggs are common hangover aids, rich in protein, minerals and fats. But these fertilized duck eggs, a popular Asian specialty, take things a bit further. Crack the shell and you’ll find a fully formed embryo with beak and feathers.

“I’m pretty adventurous, but there’s an element of looking at this thing that takes your mind off the hangover,” Burrill says. experiencephilippines.org

Pincho de tortilla, Spain

A potato omelet cut into squares and served on toothpicks gives your hungover body little bites of the carbohydrates and protein it craves.

“This is a comfort food. It fills the stomach and replenishes nutrition,” says Burrill, who studied in Spain. spain.info

Prairie oyster, USA

The recipe for this venerated hangover treatment is simple, and while you’re unlikely to find it on menus, most restaurants will have everything required. Simply crack one raw egg into a double-shot glass, and season it with dabs of Worcestershire and hot sauces.

The concoction has the consistency of an oyster, which accounts for its name, and will help cure what ails you.

“Egg yolk has tons of vitamins and good fat,” Burrill says. “And maybe the novelty of this one also has an effect.” aeb.org

Pickled herring, Germany

You’d expect the land of Oktoberfest, beer steins and oompah bands to know something about treating hangovers. This breakfast fish dish helps restores salt and electrolytes.

“You have calories and protein and fat, and it really delivers a huge amount to your system. That’s why it helps,” Burrill says. germany.travel

Bantan, Mongolia

This creamy meat soup not only warms travelers on the Mongolian plains, it helps them get up and go the morning after.

“It’s not quite a porridge, but it’s a thick, lumpy, almost tasteless soup, and if you have a hangover, it’s ideal,” Burrill says.

And it’s certainly preferable to another popular alternative, a “Mongolian Mary,” which is a pickled sheep eye in tomato juice. visitmongolia.com



