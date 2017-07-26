This elderly couple has visited all but one of America's Cracker Barrels

The front porch rocking chairs, souvenir shop and country-style cooking are all reasons why Cracker Barrel is beloved throughout the United States.

But none might love the old country store more than Ray and Wilma Yoder.

The 80-year-old Indiana couple has visited 664 out of the 665 stores spanning across five million American miles.

You'll never guess how many Cracker Barrel locations this couple has visited in 40 years. Hint: it's more than 600. To find out, check out the story online. A post shared by Lebanon Democrat (@lebanondemocrat) on Jul 6, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

"It's like being at home," Ray told the Lebanon Democrat. "It has a down-home spirit, and everybody is friendly."

The idea came to the couple 40 years ago when Ray worked for Coachman delivering recreational vehicles across the country, the Lebanon Democrat reported.

"It took the boredom out of being on the road," Ray said.

(Photo: Cracker Barrel restaurant)

And with their Cracker Barrel quest came knowledge of the restaurant-meets-grocery store chain. The couple says they notice when a Cracker Barrel checkers board is turned the wrong way, or when items in one store are different than others.

Like any visit to a second home, the Yoder's never leave empty handed. They always follow two rules when visiting: tip and buy and item.

"We always buy something - a cup of coffee, candy or something. We don't just pull into the parking lot and leave," Ray told the Lebanon Democrat.

As for their final Cracker Barrel destination, the Yoders plan on crossing the Tualatin, Oregon restaurant off their list later this year.

© 2017 WCNC.COM