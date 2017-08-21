Tommy Pham lets cancer patients decorate his cleats

Lamarion, 7, and Chloe, 5, decorated Tommy Pham's cleats for the Little League Classic on Sunday. (Photo: Cardinals' Facebook)

ST. LOUIS - In preparation for the Little League Classic in Williamsburg, Pa. Sunday, Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham went the extra mile for showing off his 'custom-made' on-field gear.

Pham enlisted the help of two kids being treated for cancer at St. Louis Children's Hospital to decorate his cleats. Lamarion, 7-years-old, and Chloe, 5-years-old, put their creative talents together and threw glitter, marker and more to make the shoes of a lifetime.

Pham was not in the lineup Sunday, but was brought in as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning. The Cardinals ultimately fell 6-3 to Pittsburgh.

