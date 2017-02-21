10-year-old boy sets world fishing record

10-year-old Dylan Sorrells

WFAA - Just a few weeks ago, Dylan Sorrells hooked a 54-pound catfish at Lake Tawakoni, just east of Dallas. It was a new world record by six pounds.



Ten-year-old Sorrells, from Highland Park, still can’t stop talking about it.



“I’ll probably remember it 'till I’m an old man," Sorrells said.

It all started a couple of years ago when Dylan caught a 90-pound alligator gar. That’s not bad for someone who started fishing when he was three years old.



The catch would have broken the world record for his age by 40 pounds, but there are strict requirements for recording world record catches.



“And I didn’t record it,” said Chris Sorrells, Dylan’s dad.



“Yeah, I was upset about that,” Dylan said.



To make matters worse, a couple of months ago, Dylan caught a giant catfish. That, too, would have broken a world record, but they still didn’t have the equipment to document the catch the right way, so that one didn’t count either.



“I was pretty disappointed, and my dad definitely was,” Dylan said.



“And I said, ‘that’s it.’ I bought the right scale, everything I needed for a kit. Anytime I take him fishing, I’m going to be prepared to see if it happens again,” said Chris.



“I learned if you keep trying, you can reach it,” Dylan said.



But what’s most impressive is his ability to have the focus of a pro, while still having the attention span of a boy.



“Did you hate when your mom made this chicken, and it was a little overcooked and a little dry?” Dylan said.



He is, after all, only 10.

