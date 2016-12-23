Glen Carbon home shines bright for charity with 70K lights

Massive light show at Glen Carbon home benefits Toys for Tots (Photo: KSDK, Custom)

GLEN CARBON, Ill. - Every year, Chris Ipanis covers his home and property in Glen Carbon, Illinois, with nearly 70,000 Christmas lights for a dazzling light show that helps collect gifts for the Toys for Tots program.

"It's all about the children," Ipanis says. "That's why I do it every year."

The massive array of lights and color tack on an extra $1,300 to his utility bill.

"I keep them up for 40 days," Ipanis explains. "I start putting them up right after Halloween and the lights go on right after Thanksgiving."

And Ipanis isn't shy about his decorations. In fact, he invites anyone to stop by his house at 401 Chadwick Drive in Glen Carbon.

Visitors are invited to watch the show and, if you'd like to, drop off a gift for a child in his Toys for Tots collection box.

A toy donation is not required, however, you can just stop by and check out the lights.

As for his neighbors? Five on Your Side asked Ipanis if any of them ever complain.

"They really don't," he smiles. "Everyone puts up with it and just kind of enjoys it."