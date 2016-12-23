More than 100,000 fly out of Lambert for holidays

Travelers in line at Lambert (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Friday was expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Around 110,000 passengers are flying out of Lambert St. Louis International Airport for the holidays. That's an 11 percent increase over last year. NewsChannel 5 On Your Side asked travelers how they're dealing with the larger crowds and longer lines.

"Call and make sure your flight is leaving on schedule, print your boarding passes and just enjoy," passenger Robin West said.

TSA recommends arriving two hours before your flight.

"Make sure you have TSA PreCheck," one passenger said. "It's really quick. You don't have to take out stuff. The lines move fast."

If you don't have PreCheck, you'll need to take off your belt, shoes, and jacket when going through security. They're strategies seasoned travelers know, but first-time flyers are learning.

"I'm expecting to get the butterflies in my tummy," passenger Mesa Healey said.

Some passengers say any challenges along the way will be worth it because family and presents are waiting on the other side.

"I hope everybody in St. Louis enjoys the holiday season and Merry Christmas to everyone," West said.