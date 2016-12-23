Photos: Peek inside Santa's North Pole house

Built in 1822, this single-family home is 2,500 square feet on 25 acres of snowy paradise. It was last remodeled in 2013, according to Zillow. Zestimate price: $656,957 (Photo: Zillow)

NORTH POLE - Adults and children alike can now take a rare look inside Santa’s famous home in the North Pole.

The 2,500-square-foot log cabin, which was built in 1822, was recently posted on Zillow and valued at $656,957. The house sits on 25-acres and offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a floor-to-ceiling river rock fireplace, sprawling mountain views, and a gourmet kitchen with an oven that has 12 different cookie settings.

Out back, you’ll find a state-of-the-art toy-making facility with enough workspace for 50 craftsmen and a garage with stables to board eight reindeer.

The house is officially off the market, but you can learn more about this toy-lover’s paradise on Zillow’s website.