Photos: Peek inside Santa's North Pole house

Jimmy Bernhard, KSDK 1:15 PM. CST December 23, 2016

NORTH POLE - Adults and children alike can now take a rare look inside Santa’s famous home in the North Pole.

The 2,500-square-foot log cabin, which was built in 1822, was recently posted on Zillow and valued at $656,957. The house sits on 25-acres and offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a floor-to-ceiling river rock fireplace, sprawling mountain views, and a gourmet kitchen with an oven that has 12 different cookie settings.

PHOTOS: A tour of Santa's North Pole house


Out back, you’ll find a state-of-the-art toy-making facility with enough workspace for 50 craftsmen and a garage with stables to board eight reindeer. 

The house is officially off the market, but you can learn more about this toy-lover’s paradise on Zillow’s website.


