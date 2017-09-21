Sheriff's office: Don't call 911...it's a Halloween display!

The Greene County Sheriff's Department asked the public not to call 911, but to thank the homeowner on a great Halloween display. (Photo: Greene County Sheriff's Department)

CHUCKEY, Tenn. – A Tennessee sheriff’s department is giving the public a heads up on grotesque Halloween decorations ahead of the holiday.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department showed a photo of what looks like a body and red blood outside of a garage. Instead, it’s a Halloween decoration outside of a home in the area.

The sheriff’s department’s post reads:

ATTENTION EVERYONE!!! For those of you driving on Chuckey Pike in Greene County: THIS IS A HALLOWEEN DECORATION! Do NOT call 911 reporting a dead body. Instead, congratulate the homeowner on a great display.

