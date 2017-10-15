Teal Pumpkin Project offers safe alternative to Halloween treats

Children in a Glendale neighborhood painted pumpkins teal Sunday afternoon. Houses that display the teal pumpkins will hand out non-food items or allergy-free treats on Halloween night to trick or treaters.

This Halloween, you may notice a strange looking pumpkin on some porches around St. Louis.

The Teal Pumpkin Project is growing in popularity. The uniquely-colored pumpkin, when placed on a front porch for the holiday, indicates a house that will be giving out non-food or allergen-free treats to trick-or-treaters.

The effort started several years ago as a safe alternative for children with allergies, and has grown into a popular way to stay safe at Halloween for other children with medical conditions that limit food options, too.

“For me, Halloween was one of my favorite holidays growing up,” said Meghan Winegrad, who has two children with food allergies. “And as a mom that also has children impacted by food allergies, I was pretty bummed out thinking about what their Halloween would be like.”

On Sunday, Winegrad led a painting party for her children and several neighboring families in Glendale. Some families participate, even if their children don’t haven’t allergies.

“If you would rewind to four years ago, maybe you would find one or two teal pumpkins. Now we have an entire street here on our street and all around Glendale you'll start to see them popping up here in the next two weeks,” she said.

A website with resources for parents includes a map for families looking for participating homes.

Winegrad said some families interested in the project worry non-food items will be more expensive. She looks for deals online and at dollar stores and said she spends less per item that she would on candy.

Last year, she said families came from all over St. Louis to trick or treat on her neighborhood’s teal-covered street.

“We had moms who just stopped and said — thank you so much for doing this. This meant that my child gets to be included, and I never imagined that that would be possible.”

© 2017 KSDK-TV