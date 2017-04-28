Homeowner has a neighbor who keeps calling 911

(Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Every time the music turns up and Jevon Cofield decides to invite family over to his own house, one of his neighbors calls the cops.

"They've been out here 17 times," said Cofield.

KHOU, KSDK's sister station in Houston, checked and actually it's been more than that. The Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office says it's responded to more than 20 noise complaint calls made by Cofield's neighbor.

"It's worse every time," said Cofield.

But Pct. 3 says Cofield and his family have never done anything wrong.

"I feel like I'm being harassed by people making the calls," said Cofield.

The calls started when he moved into to the Summerwood subdivision last November. He started documenting each time deputies showed up.

"It's so bad now the family is used to it," said Cofield. "They say 'hey how you doing' and then it's back to playing cards."

But now he says things have gone too far. Cofield feels targeted, trapped and discriminated against in his own home.

"They don't want me here, clearly if they've been called out 17 times," said Cofield.

Pct. 3 confirmed to KHOU 11 where the anonymous calls were coming from. We stopped by that neighbor's home to get some answers. The man who lives at the home said he didn't want to talk about the issue with reporters.

But now the Constable's Office is involved and looking into what's behind this neighbor's series of bogus calls against Cofield and his family.

"It needs to stop," Cofield said. "Enough is enough."

KHOU 11 legal analyst Gerald Treece says families dealing with this do have legal options. Treece says you can seek a Temporary Restraining Order against your neighbor or even consider suing for slander.



