Humankind: Mechanic fixes cars for free

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
13-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Instagram live
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Crews resume search for missing Gresham woman
-
Normandy school bus incident investigated
-
Man visits all of the National Parks
-
U.S. drops massive bomb on ISIS target
-
Woman from St. Louis missing in Oregon
-
University City teenager killed in shooting
-
Lou Brock diagnosed with blood cancer
-
Thousands of new lights going up in St. Louis
More Stories
-
Lou Brock undergoing cancer treatmentApr 13, 2017, 4:09 p.m.
-
Grandson of former University City superintendent…Apr 13, 2017, 1:40 p.m.
-
Missing woman originally from St. Louis found dead in OregonApr 13, 2017, 8:25 p.m.