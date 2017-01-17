KSDK
Dinosaurs express their love in engagement photo shoot

Erin Robinson , KREM 12:31 PM. CST January 17, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – Dinosaurs, Mr. and Mrs. T Rex, had a blast at their engagement photo shoot in the snow.

According to their online photo gallery, the pair often gets into T Rex fights, but most of the time they just love being with each other.

The photos were taken by Greg Basel & Maria Adams Photography in Liberty Lake. The pair came up with the idea and roped their family members into the silly shoot.

“We are excited for everyone to experience the T-Rex love!” said Basel. 

