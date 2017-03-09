MISSING: Honey Nut Cheerios' 'BuzzBee'

Honey Nut Cheerios’ “BuzzBee” is missing from the cereal box for an important cause. (Photo: General Mills)

Cereal lovers may notice a familiar little bee missing from their Honey Nut Cheerios box, and the company behind it is asking for the public's help to bring it back.

Honey Nut Cheerios has removed "BuzzBee," its classic spokesbee, from boxes in the United States and Canada, to raise awareness about declining populations of pollinators. The Cheerios brand is using the #BringBackTheBees campaign to ask consumers to help the struggling species by planting 100 million wildflowers in each of the two countries.

“As a General Mills cereal built around nutrition, helping pollinators get the key nutrition they need through fun, family-friendly activities like planting wildflowers is a natural fit,” said Susanne Prucha, director of marketing for Cheerios.

Families interested in helping to plant some new habitat for bees can go online to order free wildflower seeds from Vesey's Seeds.

In a release about the campaign, Cheerios' parent company General Mills pointed to the critical need for bees to pollinate more than two-thirds of the crops used to feed people. Approximately 30 percent of all ingredients in General Mills’ products also rely on pollination, according to the release.

