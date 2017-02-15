Nonprofit donates bouquets to patients in hospice care

Bouquet of flowers from the Bloom Project (Photo: Keely Chalmers)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Bloom Project started ten years ago in a garage with just a few flowers.

Today, it has grown into an organization of more than 200 volunteers.

It's mission: to brighten the days of those living in hospice care.

"It's just sort of this piece of sunshine if you will that we can share," said project manager Stacy Addison.

Four days a week inside a donated warehouse, volunteers arrange floral bouquets using what they call re-purposed flowers.

These are flowers that perhaps didn't sell that week at the grocery store and would otherwise be tossed out.

Volunteers gather up the donated flowers from stores and businesses across the area, sort them, and then create the arrangements.

The floral arrangements are then loaded into a volunteer's car and delivered to one of 14 hospices around the Portland area.

Gail Mueller is manager of Legacy Hospice. She's seen how much the flowers mean to her patients.

"I've actually brought flowers to a family who said this is the first time I've ever had flowers. That's what a patient had said and had tears because they had never received flowers before," Mueller said.

At The Bloom Project headquarters, a wall of thank you notes reminds the volunteers just how meaningful their work is.

They create something beautiful out of what would be trash and bring a little color into someone's darkest of days.

"We're able to let them know, even though we'll never meet them, there's somebody out there that is thinking about them," Addison said.

The Bloom Project plans to deliver more than a thousand bouquets during Valentine's week.

