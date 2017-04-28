The 5 kinds of bullies at work (Photo: The 5 kinds of bullies at work, KSDK)

ST LOUIS - Five on Your Side has been dedicated to tackling the issue of bullying for many years, and while most people think of school when the issue comes up, adult bullying in the workplace can be just as damaging.

In fact, 75% of American workers have either been affected or witnessed bullying at work, according to one study.

Five on Your Side's Pat McGonigle met with experts who described the five kinds of adult bullies at work.

Workplace bullies in movies like "Office Space", or on the TV show "The Office", get big laughs. But in real life, it's no joke.

"It's truly an epidemic," said Ben Kaplan. Kaplan's currently happily employed in downtown St. Louis but said he's witnessed all manner of bullying behavior in previous jobs.

"Emotional terrorism, if you will, in the workplace," Kaplan described.

And the stats back it up. According to a 2014 study from the Workplace Bullying Institute, 27% of employees say they've been bullied at work. And 75% say they've witnessed workplace bullying, according to another study from the University of Phoenix.

Carther Rethwish says he'll never forget it.

"This is completely wrong and I am totally powerless to do anything about it," Rethwish recalled.

In a previous job years ago, Rethwish says he was victimized by a middle manager who, Rethwish believes, only wanted to advance his own spot in the company. Experts classify that kind of person as a narcissistic adult bully.

"Years and years have gone by and that's something that still sticks out in my mind as just completely unfair," Rethwish told Five on Your Side.

We talked to others who say, in previous jobs, they've witnessed the so-called verbal adult bully.

"When they go into personal business, I mean real, real personal business, it's very hurtful," said Janese Merriweather.

So what can you do if you're being bullied at work, especially by your boss?

"I think that the easiest way to take any bully down is with a fact-based discussion," said Mike McNamara who runs Talent Boulevard, a corporate coaching firm.

McNamara says two other common types of adult bullies are the impulsive adult bully and, on the extreme end, the physical adult bully.

In either case, your best option is to document the facts of the matter, and be ready to present them.

"Most companies have a non-retaliation policy, so once you've laid it out on the table, it's there, it's got to be dealt with," McNamara says.

The fifth and final kind of adult bully in the workplace is known as the secondary bully. That's when two or more people carry out a type of "mob behavior" toward a person, sometimes called "mobbing."

McNamara says this can be one of the toughest situations, and if it continues without a good faith effort from management to fix it, McNamara says you may want to reflect on whether your job is worth the drama.

"If nothing happens at that point in time, it might be indicative of the culture," McNamara advises. "And you may want to ask yourself, 'is this where you want to be anyway?'"



Pat McGonigle also hosted a Facebook LIVE question and answer session with Mike McNamara

