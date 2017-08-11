CASTING CALL | Avengers movie needs your dog

(Photo: Thinkstock)

The latest Marvel star could be your dog. And by star, we mean a brief appearance you might miss if you blink in the upcoming movie The Avengers: Infinity War. But still, your dog. In a movie!

If you’re ready for a road trip and think your pooch has star potential, check out these details from ProjectCasting.com:

Looking for male or female over 18 to walk with their dog in a park scene

Medium sized dogs (40 - 60 pounds) must be well-trained and comfortable around other dogs and people

Dogs must be up-to-date on vaccinations (you'll have to provide records to prove it)

Fitting required for walker on Friday 8/18 in Fayetteville

The filming will be in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday 8/22 in Atlanta. You must be available all day.

Pay rate is $68/8 +$25

If you think you and your dog can make the cut, you need to send an email including your name, phone number, size, and photos of yourself. You also need to include two photos of your dog, along with weight and breed information. Put "Dog" in the subject line of your email and send it to MaryLou@CentralCasting.com. Good luck!

Infinity War is the latest movie in the Avengers franchise filmed in Atlanta. It's set to hit movie theaters on May 4, 2018.

Julie Wolfe, WXIA-TV, Atlanta