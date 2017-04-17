The City of Austin will pay you to keep a chicken coop in your backyard

(Photo: Loop Images/UIG via Getty Images, David Cheshire)

AUSTIN - The City of Austin, Texas, is offering free chicken keeping classes and is willing to pay you for it.

The city announced Thursday that as a part of Austin Resource Recovery's Home Composting Rebate Program, Austinites can attend one of five "chicken keeping classes," buy a chicken coop, submit a rebate application online and receive a $75 check from the city.

Austin Resource Recovery is promoting the program as a way for Austinites to help reach the city's Zero Waste goal by keeping food waste out of the landfill.

"Chickens recycle your food scraps while giving you fresh eggs and creating healthy soil," the city said in an email.

Unfortunately, all of the available classes are full, but the city is planning to offer more. You can learn more here.

Here are some things you need to know about raising chickens:

