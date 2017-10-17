Humane Society rescues 27 yorkies from

Humane Society of Missouri logo (Photo: HSMO.org, Custom)

The Humane Society of Missouri took in 27 yorkies Tuesday.

The dogs were rescued from a property in Bates County. 18 of them lived outside with only barns and a horse trailer for shelter. The rest lived inside but in cramped, dirty crates.

The owners voluntarily gave up the yorkies because of personal and family health issues. All the dogs suffer from severe flea infestation, hair loss, and dental disease.

Ages range from puppies to adult dogs.

The Humane Society is looking for a few things to help in the care of the dogs. The items they are looking for include:

chew toys for smaller dogs

gently-used, stuffed cuddle toys

long-cut shredded paper

newspaper

towels

blankets

sheets

Donations can be dropped off at the Humane Society of Missouri’s Macklind Avenue adoption center. For more information, you can visit the organization’s website or call them at 314-951-1542.

