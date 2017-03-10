Hungarian pooch 'proposes' to Facebook founder's dog

(Photo: RIGHT THIS MINUTE)

As love stories go, Floppy and Beast's is an unusual tale.

Their "romance" becomes even more extraordinary when you realize Floppy's the Puli mascot for a Hungarian IT company and Beast is none other than the pet dog of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg! Ever since "love at first sight," the lovestruck pooch has been working with her human friends to pop the question to handsome Beast.

This hilarious music video is the result of their antics, although word on the street's that Beast has yet to respond to Floppy's romantic proposal.

Will puppy love conquer all?

Copyright RIGHT THIS MINUTE