Photos: 2017 Beggin' Pet Parade in Soulard

ST. LOUIS - What's considered the world's largest costume pet parade wound its way through the streets of Soulard Sunday afternoon.
The 24th annual Beggin’ Pet Parade is part of the Mardi Gras Celebration in St. Louis.
All of the money raised goes to the Open Door Animal Sanctuary.
