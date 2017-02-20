Photos: 2017 Beggin' Pet Parade in Soulard

Sunday was a day for the dogs in Soulard! Hundreds packed the streets with their furry friends for the 2017 Beggin’ Pet Parade. (Photo: Jimmy Bernhard, KSDK-TV, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - What's considered the world's largest costume pet parade wound its way through the streets of Soulard Sunday afternoon.

The 24th annual Beggin’ Pet Parade is part of the Mardi Gras Celebration in St. Louis.

All of the money raised goes to the Open Door Animal Sanctuary.

Photojournalist Mark Mowery caught up with some pretty colorful characters along the route. Watch the video above, or click/tap here to watch.

