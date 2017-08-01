Raising Cane's sponsoring pet adoptions from Stray Rescue all month

ST. LOUIS - If you've been looking to add a furry family member, now's the perfect time to do it. That's because Raising Cane's is sponsoring the adoptions of cats and dogs older than six months from Stray Rescue for the entire month of August.

The sponsorship is part of a program that started at Stray Rescue last December. Each month, a different company sponsors the adoptions. Stray Rescue says application volume has doubled since the program began.

Adoption fees cover a year of training, spay or neuter, a microchip and all vaccinations. They're usually $100 per pet.

Right now there are 350 dogs and cats older than six months that are available to take home to a loving family. You can check out some of them on the Stray Rescue website.

