Pet for adoption: March 14

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Collinsville High School building monument for veterans
-
Mayor: Officer in Monica Sykes case fired
-
Area dancers join lawsuit against strip clubs
-
New hope for those suffering arthritis pain
-
Unedited footage of Michael Brown
-
Verify: Is April the giraffe really pregnant?
-
Group donating $120K to Backstoppers
-
Woman: Trafficking suspect tried to lure me
-
Safety concerns over border spring break
More Stories
-
Berkeley Mayor: Officer in Monica Sykes case firedMar 13, 2017, 10:35 p.m.
-
Best Pi Day deals 2017: Pizza, pie, techMar 14, 2017, 2:21 a.m.
-
Prosecutor: Film's edit of Ferguson video distorts incidentMar 12, 2017, 4:00 p.m.