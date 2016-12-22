Colo. shelter staff celebrates empty kennels after successful adoptions

(Photo: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region)

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. - Animal lovers will need to grab some tissues in preparation of some happy tears.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is empty for the best reason this holiday.

The shelter adopted all of its available dogs and cats just in time for Christmas. That's 25 cats and 23 dogs who will be subjected to photos in Santa hats in the next week or so.

If you want to see a similar scene at the Humane Society of Missouri, there are plenty of pets up for adoption now!

