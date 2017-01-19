KSDK
STL among best cities for walking dogs

KSDK , KSDK 1:20 PM. CST January 19, 2017

ST. LOUIS - What do dogs love more than treats and snuggles? Walks of course!

When it comes to the best cities for walking your four-legged friends, St. Louis is the place to be.

According to a study by Care.com, our beautiful city comes in at No. 7 on a new list of best cities to walk Fido.

So how'd they come up with that?  Analysts complied data like average minutes per dog walk from Care.com jobs and the amount of dog parks per 10,000 residents. Click here to learn more.

So, where is your favorite place to walk your dog? 

