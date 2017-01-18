Stray Rescue reopens after distemper outbreak

Stray Rescue animal shelter (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Stray Rescue animal shelter in St. Louis is reopening this week after a months-long closure.

The shelter had to close its doors back in October because of a deadly distemper outbreak.

Forty-three does died because of the outbreak.

When it reopens on Thursday, the shelter says it'll no longer be charging adoption fees, hoping that will lead to quicker adoptions. It says the longer an animal stays in a shelter, the greater the chance it will contract a transmittable disease and suffer from stress.

The shelter will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony and a champagne toast on Thursday to mark the reopening.

More information about the shelter's fast-tracking initiative can be found at https://www.animalsheltering.org/magazine/articles/life-fast-lane.

