TX lawmaker proposes bill to penalize leaving dogs on chains

It's good news for an old dog.

Kirby Killough, KVUE 9:03 AM. CDT March 15, 2017

Texas - A lawmaker proposed a bill that would make it a misdemeanor to leave a dog restrained in Texas.

House Bill 1156 was read before the House Public Health Committee on Tuesday, March 14. It suggests that it should be unlawful to restrain a dog on a chain, rope, tether, leash, cable or any other device that attaches the dog to a stationary object or trolley system without shelter, shade or drinking water. The dog must also be able to avoid standing water. 

The bill also asks that dog owners not be allowed to restrain dogs with chains or anything with weights attached or shorter in length than five times the dog's length. Restraints also must not cause injury to the dog, the bill states. 

There are a few exceptions to the bill, including campgrounds and recreational areas and activities related to herding cattle or livestock. 

If approved, the bill would take effect Sept 1, 2017.

