Race along a zipline at 70mph in VR

Zipline Adventures offers a half-mile-long ride – the longest in Texas – on which riders can reach speeds up to 70mph. (Photo: USA TODAY NETWORK)

Lake Travis near Austin, Texas, is a pretty escape from the city that offers relaxation and recreation. You can peacefully sail in a boat and catch some fish, enjoy a picnic, or take a scenic hike.

Or, if you’re a little crazy, fly over it all at 70mph on a zipline.

Enter VRtually There, a weekly video series from the USA TODAY network. Using some of the latest state-of-the-art virtual reality technology, they’re giving us a 360 degree first-hand view of what it feels like to go racing on a zipline.

Zipline Adventures offers a half-mile-long ride – the longest in Texas – on which riders can reach speeds up to 70mph. Feel the rushing wind, gasp at the distance to the ground – and pray you don’t need that helmet.

